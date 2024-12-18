Recent Progress In Conductive Hydrogel And Their Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MATERIAL PROPERTIES OF CONDUCTIVE HYDROGELS AND THEIR ADVANCES IN BIOMEDICAL DEVICES.

GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Researchers have conducted a systematic review of conductive hydrogels, examining their electrical and mechanical properties in relation to different types of conductive fillers. They also highlighted recent advancements in applications such as wearable sensors and electrical stimulation, while outlining future directions and strategies for hydrogel-based in monitoring and therapeutic applications.

Advancements in biomedical technology continually introduce innovative materials that bridge the gap between biological tissues and electronic devices. Among these, conductive hydrogels have emerged as a pivotal material for soft bioelectronics, particularly for applications requiring compatibility with human tissues. With their unique combination of high water content, tissue-like modulus and ionic conductivity these hydrogels provide an effective interface with biological systems.

“Conductive hydrogels represent a frontier in merging biology with electronics,” explains lead author Yoonsoo Shin, a researcher in hydrogel technologies at the Institute for Basic Science, Seoul.“Their versatility in adjusting mechanical and electrical properties makes them indispensable for creating next-generation wearable and implantable devices that operate seamlessly with human tissues.”

Recent studies have highlighted conductive hydrogels as solutions in biosignal monitoring and electrical stimulation. Enhanced with conductive fillers like carbon nanomaterials, conducting polymers and metal-based nanomaterials, these hydrogels maintain softness while improving electrical properties. Their conformal contact, low impedance and high charge injection capacity make them suitable for real-time monitoring and therapeutic use.

Senior and corresponding author Dae-Hyeong Kim, a professor at Seoul National University, adds,“The ability of conductive hydrogels to adapt to dynamic environments while maintaining robust electrical performance has revolutionized how we think about interfacing electronics with the human body. These materials are not just components; they are enablers of entirely new therapeutic and diagnostic modalities.”

Beyond these properties, the tunable mechanical and electrical characteristics of conductive hydrogels enable their use in a wide variety of applications, ranging from wearable sensors and neural interfaces to drug delivery systems and artificial muscles. Furthermore, their biocompatibility and biodegradability ensure minimal immune response and environmental impact, making them ideal candidates for temporary implants and sustainable biomedical devices.

Notably, recent advancements have also demonstrated their potential in integrating with electronic components, such as flexible circuits and microfluidic systems, to create multifunctional platforms capable of simultaneous sensing, stimulation and therapy.

​​​​​​​

“Looking ahead, the development of conductive hydrogels is poised to unlock unprecedented possibilities in personalized medicine, robotics and human-machine interfaces,” says Shin.“By leveraging their unique combination of properties, researchers envision a future where these materials enable seamless integration of bioelectronics into daily life, from real-time health monitoring systems to adaptive therapeutic devices.”

This research was funded by Institute for Basic Science, Republic of Korea, IBS-R006-A1.

