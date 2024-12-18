Ukraine’s supporters impose new sanctions on Russia, N-Korea

(MENAFN) The United States, European Union, and South Korea have introduced new sanctions targeting Russia and North Korea in response to their increasing military cooperation, which allegedly includes North Korean fighting in the Ukraine conflict. Japan has also signaled that it may impose similar restrictions.On Monday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions aimed at North Korean banks, military officials, and Russian oil shipping companies. South Korea's Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, blacklisted 11 individuals and 15 entities from both countries believed to be involved in illegal military dealings. The sanctions list includes Ri Pong Chun, a North Korean army general reportedly leading troops deployed to the front lines in Ukraine.



The EU also expanded its sanctions, including North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol and others, alongside Russian defense companies, shipping firms, and vessels linked to Russian energy exports.The new sanctions followed a joint statement from the G7 countries, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, condemning the growing military collaboration between Russia and North Korea. The statement warned that North Korea's support for Russia’s military efforts could further destabilize European and Indo-Pacific security.



Reports of North Korean troops in Russia have circulated widely, with the Pentagon estimating that as many as 10,000 troops may have been sent to fight in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that as many as 100,000 North Korean soldiers could be deployed to the region.In a recent BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Moscow and Pyongyang had signed a defense partnership treaty, which includes provisions for mutual military support in the event of an attack. North Korea has also pledged to uphold its obligations under the treaty, according to the country’s UN ambassador.

