New E-Book Offers Holiday Tips For Parents Of Autistic And Special Needs Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This offers successful holiday tips for special needs parents so they can enjoy the season with family and friends.

This provides parents with proven techniques and realistic strategies to meet the challenges of raising a special needs child.

Author And Autism Coach Deanna Picon Offers Strategies For A Happy Holiday

- Deanna PiconNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season can be a stressful time for any parent, but for those with special needs children, it can be even more challenging. With the added responsibilities and expectations of the holidays, many special needs parents feel overwhelmed and isolated.In an effort to support and empower these parents, "Special Needs Holiday Magic: How To Enjoy A Great Holiday Season With Your Autistic Child” has been released. Written by Deanna Picon, autism coach, award-winning writer and author, this new e-book offers practical tips and advice to help parents not only survive, but thrive during the holidays.The e-book, available for purchase now at , provides eleven proven strategies to help mothers and fathers handle the unique challenges of parenting a child with a disability during the holidays. This comprehensive guide covers a range of topics, including how to avoid isolation, finding ways to relax and enjoy the season, the importance of self-care, and asking for help when needed.One of the standout features of the e-book is the motivational quotes which provide hope and encouragement to parents. Picon believes that a positive mindset is key during the holiday season."As a special needs parent, I understand the struggles and stress that occur during the holidays," says Picon.“That's why I wanted to create a resource that would not only offer practical tips, but also provide emotional support and a sense of community for parents. I hope this e-book will help parents feel more confident and prepared to make the most out of the holiday season.”With the holidays fast approaching, this e-book is a timely and valuable resource for special needs parents looking to make the most of this time of year.Your Autism Coach LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of special needs parents. Deanna Picon is the author of “The Autism Parents' Guide To Reclaiming Your Life” , "Surviving The Thunderbolt: How To Cope When Your Child Is Diagnosed With Autism,” and“Special Needs Student Success: How To Have A Great School Year With Your Autistic Child.” She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. For more information, please visit .Picon is the recipient of the 2023“Top Family Guidance Writer” award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine. She has also received the 2020 and 2018“Top Parental Advice Writer” and 2015“Top Life Coach Writer” awards from Autism Parenting Magazine. Her articles have also appeared in Exceptional Parent Magazine and Parenting Special Needs Magazine.

Deanna Picon

Your Autism Coach LLC

+1 347-869-4705

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.