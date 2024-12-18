Automotive PCB Market Share To Rise At 5.4% CAGR, To Reach USD 16.43 Billion By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The escalating automotive is boosting the automotive PCB market. New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Details The global automotive PCB market size is projected to grow from USD 9.72 billion in 2024 to USD 16.43 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research. Market Overview An automotive PCB is a distinct printed circuit board utilized in several kinds of vehicles. It has an important part in several automotive electronics. One can observe its usage in anti-lock brake systems, digital displays, GPS, airbag controls, and more. They are rendering vehicles more secure and dependable. Dissimilar to customary printed circuit boards, automotive PCBs comprise two or more prefabricated substances. It renders them resist elevated humidity and temperatures. Usually, these substances involve flame-hampering fiberglass epoxy laminate and ceramic-filled PTFE. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Key Insights from Report

The market for automotive PCB is significantly shaped by a notable rise in electrification and modernization of vehicles.

The automotive PCB market segmentation is mainly based on type, vehicle type, application, fuel type, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, the double-sided PCB segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Automotive PCB Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 9.72 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 10.23 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 16.43 billion CAGR 5.4% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market's Growth Drivers

Technological Progressions : Technological progression and growing safety worries assist in the market growth rate. The surging acquisition of electric and hybrid vehicles and growing cases of road accidents globally fuelled the market demand. Additionally, the initiation of strict government directives in the context of vehicle security and the continuing advancement of autonomous vehicles are expected to offer several growth possibilities for firms in the market, contributing to automotive PCB market growth.

Rise in Connected Cars : There has been a notable surge in demand for secured cars and electric vehicles. These vehicles contain many progressive attributes, such as in-car Wi-Fi, GPS navigation, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and smartphone connection for the internet approach. A progressive electronic system is required to reinforce these attributes. Automotive PCBs play an important part in generating progressive electronic systems and sanctioning their amalgamation.

Improvement in Vehicle's Overall Performance : Automotive consumers and manufacturers organize vehicle security and dependability as they are crucial elements that involve a vehicle's holistic presentation and standards. PCBs in automotive applications are outlined to encounter strict directives established by firms such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC).

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

List of Automotive PCB Market Key Players



Nippon Mektron

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Delphi Automotive

Meiko Electronics

Tripod Technology

CMK Corporation

KCE Electronics

Unimicron Technology

Daeduck Electronics Chin Poon Industrial

Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive PCB market share. This is due to growing government resourcefulness and growing usage of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. The elevated production of the magnitude of vehicles and escalated acquisition of progressive technologies are also pushing regional market growth.

Europe is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the existence of strict directives and escalating endeavors to decrease carbon discharge and drive the acquisition of electric and hybrid vehicles, thus boosting the demand for progressive PCBs. European vehicle makers are spearheading the amalgamation of autonomous driving technologies.





Inquire more about this report before purchasing:

Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook



Single-Sided PCB

Double-Sided PCB Multi-Layer PCB

By Vehicle Type Outlook



Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

By Application Outlook



Powertrain

Body and Lighting

Infotainment

ADAS and Safety Others

By Fuel Type Outlook



Internal Combustion Engine

Hybrid Electric

By Sales Channel Outlook



OEM Aftermarket

By Region Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Trends

Electric Transporters Market Share

Electric Vehicles (EV) Market Size

Electric Powertrain Market Growth

Material Handling Equipment Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter