Australian Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australian Foreign Penny Wong has arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

This was announced by Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko on X, Ukrinform reports.

“I was delighted to welcome Foreign Minister Penny Wong to Kyiv this morning. It will be a busy day of meetings and discussions,” the wrote.

donates glide bombs to Ukrain





As Ukrinform reported earlier, during his first phone call with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed Kyiv's priority defense needs and interest in decommissioned armored vehicles.