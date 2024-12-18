Qatar Claim Bronze At Padel Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar clinched the bronze medal at the 2024 Padel Arabian Gulf Cup, held in Kuwait over five days with the participation of six teams: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman.

Team Qatar defeated Bahrain 2-0 in the third-place match to secure their spot on the podium.

The Qatari squad featured standout players, including Mohammed Saadoun Al Kuwari, Jabr Noah, Abdullah Haji, Hassan Wali, Mohammed Al Khanji, Rayan Al Jafari, Meshari Nawaf, Omar Hassan, and Mohammed Abdullah.

Khalid Al Khelaifi, Board Member of the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel, and Badminton Federation and Head of the National Teams Committee, praised the team's strong performance.

“Our players demonstrated excellent skills and high sportsmanship throughout the tournament,” Al Khelaifi said.

“This achievement marks an important milestone in the development of padel in Qatar. We are committed to supporting our players with all the resources they need to achieve greater success in the future,” he added.

United Arab Emirates clinched the title, while Kuwait secured second place in the tournament.