Jumbo Electronics Ties Up With Platinum Karaoke

Doha, Qatar: Jumbo WLL, Qatar's leading electronics distributor, announced its partnership with Platinum Karaoke, a renowned brand from the Philippines specialising in high-quality karaoke and systems.

Platinum Karaoke is trusted by many, especially in the Philippines and throughout the Middle East, for its exceptional quality and innovative designs. Over time, the brand has expanded its product offerings to include amplifiers, speakers, microphones, and accessories, all known for their superior build quality and immersive sound experience.

In Qatar, Platinum Karaoke will launch with its most popular models, including the Cello 2, Piano Pro, PK10 Pro, DK 88, and DK 65.

A standout feature of Platinum Karaoke's models is their app interface. The Platinum Link app enhances the karaoke experience by allowing users to control the system, easily search and select songs, and create and manage playlists.

Regular updates to the app ensure a fresh and dynamic user experience. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, the app is designed to be user-friendly and enjoyable for karaoke enthusiasts of all ages.

“We are thrilled to partner with Platinum Karaoke. This brand is a perfect addition to our vibrant retail and online product portfolio, especially given our strong customer base among Qatar's Filipino community and music lovers from various communities across the country,” said CV Rappai, Director and CEO of Jumbo Electronics WLL.

Platinum Karaoke products will be available exclusively at Jumbo Electronics retail locations in Doha Souq Mall, Al Nasr Street, and City Centre, as well as on Jumbo Souq Online.