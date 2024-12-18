WOO X Introduces PENGU-PERP With Up To 20X Leverage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a leading global centralized trading known for its innovative trading solutions, today announced the launch of PENGU-PERP, enabling traders to access Pudgy Penguins' token with up to 20x leverage.

PENGU, the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem token, represents a thriving Web3 community celebrated for its creativity and cultural impact. The addition of PENGU-PERP expands WOO X's diverse range of perpetual contracts, providing traders with new opportunities in this dynamic market.

Trade PENGU-PERP on WOO X today . To learn more, visit

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has achieved a daily volume exceeding $1.5 billion and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself. WOO X's Terms of Service restrict usage for US persons and persons from select other jurisdictions to trade. We recommend reviewing the full Terms of Service to understand any restrictions that may apply to you.

Cryptocurrencies and relevant transactions involve significant risk and are NOT suitable for the majority of investors. The value of cryptocurrencies can be extremely volatile, and you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before participating in any staking or investment activities.

We strongly recommend that you seek independent advice from a qualified professional before making any investment or financial decisions related to cryptocurrencies or staking. We shall in NO case be liable for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on the information contained in this article.

