Katara Space Science Program Attract Over 500 Space Enthusiasts

Doha, Qatar: The 6th edition of the Katara Space Science Program (KSSP), which took place from December 12 to 14, 2024, at the Al Thuraya Planetarium in Katara Cultural Village, has concluded successfully, marking another milestone in promoting space science education in Qatar.

The program, which focused on the theme“Our Outer Solar System,” attracted over 500 space enthusiasts, students, and experts underscoring the growing interest in space exploration and planetary science in the region.

The three-day event featured a range of engaging lectures, discussions, and hands-on activities designed to deepen understanding of the outer solar system. Attendees had the unique opportunity to interact with renowned scientists and experts in the field, including Dr. Henry Throop, Program Scientist at NASA Headquarters, Dr. Kirby Daniel Runyon, Research Scientist at the Planetary Science Institute, and Dr. Amanda A. Sickafoose, Senior Scientist at the Planetary Science Institute. Their presentations delved into the mysteries of distant planets, moons, and other celestial bodies, offering invaluable insights into ongoing space exploration missions.

“The Katara Space Science Program continues to foster a deeper understanding of space science and exploration, offering participants unparalleled opportunities to learn from world-class experts. Professor Dr. Khaled Bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti expressed,“We are proud to host the Katara Space Science Program at Katara Cultural Village. This event not only strengthens our commitment to advancing cultural and scientific knowledge in Qatar but also inspires future generations to explore the wonders of space.”

This month's theme, focusing on the outer solar system, sparked enthusiastic discussions and curiosity about distant worlds like Pluto and Charon,” said Rashmi Agarwal, President and CEO of MAPS International WLL, the organiser of the event.“We are grateful for the overwhelming support and participation, and we remain committed to nurturing the next generation of scientists and space explorers.” She expressed her special gratitude to Qatar, Katara Cultural Village and Professor Dr. Khaled Bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara Cultural Village.

The event's educational program was further enriched by interactive hands-on activities, allowing participants to get a closer look at the science behind solar observations and the geological terrains of distant celestial bodies. Attendees had the chance to engage in solar observations using a specialized solar telescope and learn about the unique geologic features on Pluto and Charon. These activities provided an immersive learning experience that complemented the expert-led sessions and sparked curiosity about the outer solar system.