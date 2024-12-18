Eurozone records trade surplus of USD7.1 billion in October
Date
12/18/2024 3:38:14 AM
(MENAFN) The Eurozone recorded a trade surplus of €6.8 billion (USD7.1 billion) in October, according to Eurostat. This surplus was smaller than the €9.4 billion surplus observed in October 2023, reflecting a slight easing in trade performance. The region’s exports to the rest of the world increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year, reaching €254 billion, while imports rose by 3.2 percent, totaling €239.4 billion.
Within the European Union, the EU27 registered a trade surplus of €3.9 billion in October, down from €8.4 billion in the same month last year. The US was the largest recipient of EU exports, with €47.9 billion, marking a 4.7 percent annual increase. Other significant export destinations included the UK, which saw a 5.4 percent rise to €31.6 billion, and China, which experienced a 7.4 percent decrease to €17.2 billion.
On the import side, China was the largest supplier to the EU in October, accounting for €50.3 billion, a 7.2 percent year-on-year increase. The US followed as the second-largest importer, with €27.6 billion, though this represented a 4.5 percent decrease from the previous year. Other notable importers included Switzerland, with a 30.1 percent increase to €14.9 billion, the UK at €14.6 billion (up 0.9 percent), and Türkiye, which saw a 9.2 percent rise to €9.3 billion.
These figures illustrate the ongoing dynamics of trade within the Eurozone and its major trading partners, highlighting shifts in both exports and imports that reflect broader global economic trends.
MENAFN18122024000045015839ID1109005892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.