Individual from Uzbekistan kills chief general Igor Kirillov in addition to his assistant in Moscow

(MENAFN) Russia's security service stated a 29 years old individual from Uzbekistan has been arrested over the murdering of chief general Igor Kirillov, in addition to his assistant in Moscow.



Lt Gen Igor Kirillov, chief of the Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defence Forces (NBC), was outside a residential block early on Tuesday when a remote detonation occurred from an explosive device concealed in a scooter.



The Russian security service declared the accused was hired by Ukrainian intelligence, in line with the state agencies. Ukraine's security service had previously alleged it was the reason behind his death, a source stated to the BBC on Tuesday.



The Ukrainian source declared Kirillov - who was Russia's chemical weapons official - was "a legitimate target" and claimed he had made war crimes. On Monday, the day prior the murdering, Ukraine charged Kirillov, 54, in absentia, stating he was "responsible for the mass use of banned chemical weapons". Russia rejects the allegations.



