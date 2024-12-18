Al Khulaifi Holds Phone Call With UN Special Envoy For Syria
Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held a phone call yesterday with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria H E Geir Pedersen.
The two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria. The Minister of State reaffirmed the State of Qatar's position on the ongoing developments in Syria, emphasizing the need to support the transitional process in a manner that preserves the unity and territorial integrity of Syria, and fulfills the aspirations of its people in all their components.
He also underscored the importance of concerted international efforts, including those by the United Nations and its agencies, to support the Syrian people and help achieve their legitimate aspirations for security, stability and prosperity.
