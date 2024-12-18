PPDS sets the stage for ISE 2025 with new Philips dvLED, Signage, and Wave software reveals in Barcelona to support the broadcast industry

(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, 12 December 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce its participation at ISE 2025, promising a not-to-be-missed line-up of next-generation, all-weather, and sustainability-driven dvLED, digital signage and software reveals, plus show-stopping connected visual performances and strategic partner signings live on Philips Booth 3P500 in Barcelona.



The Philips booth is shaping up to once again continue PPDS’ relentless mission to deliver groundbreaking and often world first ‘total solutions’ to partners and customers – from revolutionary hardware to tailored software solution. ISE 2025 will signify the latest evolution of the company’s commitment to delivering on the complete visual needs across all verticals, with broadcast continuing to be a major market focus.



Joining over 1,400 exhibitors inside the famous Fira Barcelona Gran Via, the estimated 95,000 visitors attending ISE 2025 – the world’s leading audio visual expo – will be among the first to view and experience PPDS’ latest and most technologically advanced range of solutions to date, providing almost unlimited opportunities for installations, whether TV, radio or something else.



Open approach

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, commented: “ISE is always an extremely important and special event for us, allowing us to showcase just some of the things we have been working on, in some cases, for many years. We always try and create something special for visitors and for the 2025 instalment, we’re pulling out the stops.”



Palette of choice

With full details to be confirmed ahead of and during ISE 2025, the headline product launches at this year’s show, will include – but are not limited to – the latest evolutions of PPDS’ ever growing portfolio of indoor, outdoor, and All In One (AIO) Philips dvLED solutions, adding more choice, new benefits, and opportunities to an even wider audience.



PPDS grabbed global AV headlines at ISE 2024, confirming its entry into the outdoor dvLED market, with the launch of the Philips Urban LED 7000, a product that has now been confirmed by FC Barcelona as part of the redevelopment of the iconic Spotify Camp Nou stadium. PPDS also unveiled its first AIO dvLED range, including the Philips Unite LED 5000 Series featuring a unique low power standby mode (using just 5W) and the Philips Unite LED 7000 Series easy mount videowall replacement display, also coming in one box, and which can be installed in just one hour.



The next Wave

Continuing PPDS’ focus on delivering leading software solutions – developed in-house, as well as via third-party partnerships – there will also be important and exciting updates for PPDS Wave and the ProStore.



Launched at ISE 2023 and updated continuously to meet the unique requirements of individual businesses, the cloud-based PPDS Wave ecosystem takes a fresh approach to the way businesses manage, monitor, and control their display fleets, while unlocking the full potential of their Philips Professional Displays.



A sustainable future for AV

Reflecting PPDS’ commitment and global strategy to developing better energy efficiency and more environmentally conscious features into its displays, the Philips stand will also have a strong focus on sustainability, showcasing the latest evolutions in its new and existing solutions, including the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign, the award winning ‘zero power’ Philips Tableaux, and brand new ePaper innovations.



Further adding to its commitment to a more sustainable AV industry, Philips Professional Displays will also be sponsoring and supporting the first ever ISE Sustainability Hackathon.



Taking place over two days, teams of students will work together intensively at Fira de Barcelona to address a real-world challenge in the field of sustainability, with access to PPDS’ product and business managers, as well as the sustainability team.



The Hackathon will begin at 08:00 on Thursday 6 February and work will be completed by midday on Friday 7 February, with a series of project presentations starting at 12:00 on the Pitching Stage in Congress Square. This will be followed by an Awards Ceremony at 15:00 where the winning projects and teams will be announced, with a special Philips prize included in the winner’s package.



Open2 everyone

Fresh coffee will be served throughout ISE 2025, and as each busy day winds down (Tuesday – Thursday), the Philip stand will become the go to destination for a social gathering, serving a selection of drinks, accompanied by live sets from by PPDS employee and professional DJ ‘Ruddaz’, aka the UK-based LED Business Manager, Lee Rudd.



PPDS global leadership teams, together with local, regional, and international sales and product specialists, will be on hand and available throughout for live demonstrations and to answer any questions during a packed four day schedule.



Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing at PPDS, commented: “This year’s Philips stand will not only be a destination to discover and learn about our latest innovations and partnerships to support their business, it will also be a space where our partners, customers, and visitors can come to relax, meet the team, socialise with like-minded individuals, and share best practices. That’s our open approach. That’s PPDS.”



Martijn van der Woude, concluded: “We invite visitors to ISE to come and experience the power and opportunities available using our expanded portfolio of total solutions, designed and developed to support all your visual business requirements, including sustainability, for today and into the future. More so, the Philips stand will provide some entertaining insight into the opportunities available through innovative content, generated by artificial intelligence. You might say, we’ve got creating a wow factor at ISE down to a fine art. And everyone is invited to take part. We look forward to inviting you to Philips stand 3P500 in Barcelona.”







