Turkey Celebrates NATO's 76th Anniversary
(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry marked the 76th anniversary of NATO.
Through an official post on the Foreign Ministry's X social media account, a message was shared reading, "Congratulations on the 76th anniversary of NATO!"
The message further highlighted that "with its strong army, modern capabilities, and dynamic defense industry," Türkiye plays a "critical role in NATO’s Southeastern Flank" and remains steadfast in its commitment to "continuing its long-standing and unique contributions to Euro-Atlantic security."
In addition, the Turkish National Defense Ministry also honored NATO's 76th anniversary, releasing a separate message in which it emphasized that Turkey is a "distinguished" member.
Since becoming a member of NATO in 1952, Ankara has always met its responsibilities and played an active role, maintaining its status as an "active and constructive member of NATO," the ministry concluded in its X post.
