Marine Le Pen Promises to Fight Her Conviction in Paris Rally
(MENAFN) French far-right leader Marine Le Pen made a defiant promise not to relent during a rally in Paris on Sunday, where she protested against her conviction, which prevents her from holding public office for a period of five years.
“I will not back down,” Le Pen declared at the event, which was organized by her National Rally party to show support for her.
Le Pen characterized her conviction as a “political manhunt” and a “witch hunt” that has “trampled upon” the principles of law and democracy.
She expressed her belief that politics should not be manipulated into a cruel game of persecuting opponents, criminalizing rivals, and aiming to dismantle opposition parties, solely to retain power while leading the country toward destruction and turmoil.
The far-right leader also pointed out that the verdict was sent to the press on the night of the decision, while her legal team received it the following day.
She stressed the "erosion" of institutions and the growing "loss of public trust" in the judicial system.
“This is not a judicial decision; it is a political decision,” she reaffirmed, underscoring that the ruling seeks to remove her from the political scene “without any possible recourse.”
In addition to the National Rally's protests, left-wing and centrist groups also gathered to demonstrate against the far-right.
