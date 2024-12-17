Impeached South Korean President Faces Summons Requests

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 18 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's joint investigation unit, said yesterday that, if impeached president, Yoon Suk-yeol, refuses to show up for questioning, after the exact time set for today, a decision will be made thereafter, on whether to issue another summons order, to call him in.

A summons order asking President Yoon to appear for questioning over his alleged insurrection charge at 10 a.m. local time today, was delivered to Yoon's side, yesterday, but was sent back, the the joint investigation unit, said.

The summons order was returned shortly after its delivery by the postal service, said the investigation unit, which was made up of the country's police, the defence ministry and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

Separately, South Korean prosecutors have asked Yoon to appear for questioning over his martial law imposition, by Dec 21, the second such request by the country's prosecution in less than a week.

The prosecution's special investigation team delivered the summons to Yoon's side on Monday, asking Yoon to appear for questioning over alleged charges of insurrection and abuse of power by this Saturday.

Yoon has rejected the prosecution's request made on Dec 11, to appear for questioning set for Dec 15.

The embattled president now faces parallel investigations by the country's prosecution and the joint investigation unit.

Yoon was impeached in a National Assembly vote last Saturday, over his short-lived imposition of a highly controversial emergency martial law earlier this month.– NNN-YONHAP