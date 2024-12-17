Sommselect Introduces Blind Tasting Party Kit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SommSelect Blind Tasting Party Kit Cover

The Blind Tasting Party Kit transforms wine tasting from an intimidating experience to an accessible, enjoyable social event

- Shane SoldingerNAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SommSelect Introduces Innovative Blind Tasting Party KitSommSelect, a leading e-tailer of curated wines from around the world, today announced the launch of its Blind Tasting Party Kit, a revolutionary approach to wine exploration designed to transform social gatherings into interactive and educational experiences.The Blind Tasting Party Kit features three meticulously selected wines, each carefully wrapped to conceal their identities. This unique kit enables wine enthusiasts and novices alike to engage in a professional-style blind tasting experience from the comfort of their home, a restaurant or other gathering.### Key Features- Three premium wines from distinctive wine regions- Black tissue paper wrapping for complete label concealment- Comprehensive tasting instructions- Detailed wine information and tasting note library- Six scoring sheets## The ExperienceThe kit challenges participants to:- Evaluate wines based purely on sensory perception (sight, smell and taste)- Develop their palate and tasting skills- Enjoy a fun, engaging group activity without pressure from wine snobs!- Learn about wine characteristics without brand or price bias"Our Blind Tasting Party Kit democratizes wine education," said Shane Soldinger, COO at SommSelect. "It transforms wine tasting from an intimidating experience to an accessible, enjoyable social event. Whether using this as an icebreaker at your dinner party or for a fun BYOB at a restaurant, everyone will love this experience because you drink great wine and learn something along the way.”### AvailabilityThe Blind Tasting Party Kit is available exclusively through SommSelect, priced at $139 and includes shipping.For more information, visit or contact Shane Soldinger at ‭+1 (707) 529-8993‬ or ....About SommSelectSommSelect has been in the business of making wine exploration accessible, educational, and enjoyable for wine lovers of all levels for over a decade.###

Shane Soldinger

SommSelect

+1 707-925-1142

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.