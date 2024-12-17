Vystar Credit Union Honored With Prestigious Urban Land Institute Award For Excellence With Innovative Parking Garage Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





VyStar Parking Garage on Forsyth. Winner of ULI North Florida's Award of Excellence in the Urban Development Category.

VyStar Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/VyStar Credit Union)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VyStar Credit Union has won the top award in the Urban Development category from the Urban Land Institute (ULI) of North Florida for its state-of-the-art parking garage in downtown Jacksonville. The VyStar Parking Garage, located at 28 W. Forsyth Street, is a seven-story, 239,929-square-foot structure that sets a new standard for urban parking solutions.

With 767 parking spaces, nine electric-charging stations and street-level commercial spaces, the garage is a beacon of sustainable and community-driven design. Its innovative, fabric-covered steel façade and customizable LED lighting elevate the structure's architectural appeal, bringing new energy to downtown Jacksonville.



"We are deeply honored to receive the ULI Award for Excellence in the Urban Development Category for our innovative parking garage structure," said VyStar SVP, Corporate Real Estate Brian Kitchens. "This recognition underscores our commitment to creating sustainable, efficient and community-focused urban spaces. We are grateful to the Urban Land Institute for this prestigious award and to our partners Dasher Hurst Architects, Danis Construction, Powell & Hinkle, Almond Engineering and Atlantic Coast Engineering and the community for their support."

The garage is more than just a parking structure - it is a catalyst for urban transformation. The design enhances walkability by improving pedestrian experiences along Laura, Main and Forsyth streets. Ground-level retail spaces were integrated into the project to enrich the social and economic fabric of the neighborhood.



To deepen its community impact, VyStar partnered with local organizations, including the Jacksonville Children's Chorus, Level the Playing Field Leadership Academy and ReadUSA to occupy these retail spaces to enhance their ability to serve and enrich our community. In addition, Danis Construction is actively developing interior spaces for Pour Taproom and Pizza Dynamo, which will continue to encourage engagement and growth in the heart of downtown.



The ULI Awards for Excellence highlight projects that exemplify innovation, sustainability and community impact. VyStar has been committed to energizing the city's core since relocating its headquarters to downtown Jacksonville, and its responsible development and transformative design has set a new benchmark for urban revitalization in North Florida.

Click here

for award ceremony photos and images of the parking garage.

ULI is a nonprofit education and research institute with more than 46,000 members worldwide. The North Florida region serves counties from Duval to Escambia, including Jacksonville, Gainesville, St. Augustine, Tallahassee, Panama City and Pensacola.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 79 full-service

branches, 1 million members and

assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. For more information, visit vystarcu , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram ,

X (Twitter), and LinkedIn .



SOURCE VyStar Credit Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED