Trump Celebrates Canadian Finance Minister’S Exit, Citing “Toxic Behavior”

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump, the incoming U.S. President, has welcomed the departure of Canada's Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland. Trump's reaction came swiftly after Freeland's resignation announcement on Monday.



He took to social to express his thoughts on the matter. didn't mince words in his assessment of Freeland's tenure. He claimed her behavior was "completely toxic" and hindered agreements that could have benefited Canadian citizens.



His blunt statement, "We won't miss her," left little room for interpretation. The President-elect's comments hinted at the strained relationship between Freeland and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



Trump referred to Trudeau as "governor," a term that downplays his role as head of government. This choice of words suggests Trump 's view of Canada's leadership.



Freeland's resignation letter acknowledged political differences with Trudeau. She cited divergent approaches to the "serious challenge" posed by Trump's return to the White House.







Freeland admitted she no longer had Trudeau's "full confidence," a crucial factor in her decision to step down. The timing of Freeland 's exit is significant. Trump, who won the November elections, is set to take office on January 20th.



He has already threatened to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico once he assumes the presidency. This looming trade tension likely played a role in the Canadian political shake-up.



Trump's celebratory tone regarding Freeland's departure signals potential changes in U.S.-Canada relations. His accusation of her "toxic behavior" suggests he saw her as an obstacle to his policy goals.



In short, the President-elect's reaction highlights the complex dynamics at play in North American politics.

