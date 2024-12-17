Making manufacturing Analytics and AI Matter Survey Now Open

(MENAFN- Pressat) Tech-Clarity Contact: Julie Fraser, +1 508-737-2128 ...

Making Analytics and AI Matter Survey Now Open

MESA and Tech-Clarity Invite Production Company Employees Worldwide to Participate

Chandler, AZ and Media, PA, USA Dec 17, 2024 – The Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association Internationa (MESA) and Tech-Clarity, Inc. invite employees in any manufacturing or production company to participate in a newly opened survey on analytics and AI for manufacturing. (URL: ) This important research rests on people sharing their experience.

In exchange for spending a few minutes of their time, participants will get a copy of the report. They will also help manufacturers across the globe gain insights into the analytics approaches that manufacturers are taking and what things the leading companies are doing differently than others. What's working? Where are the obstacles? Are manufacturers gaining value and improving their businesses with various types of analytics and AI?

The Making Manufacturing Analytics and AI Matter research continues an 18-year MESA initiative that started by focusing on performance metrics. This year's version focuses on uncovering how to gain value from metrics, analytics, AI, and Generative AI. The survey asks how companies use analytics and how they gain value. Typical uses include:



To explain what happened

To troubleshoot or identify why something happened

To predict what might happen

To predict when something might happen

To automate routine tasks To support workers in their tasks

Three sponsors-Aegis Software, Epicor, and GE Vernova-support the program. MESA Knowledge Committee members and Tech-Clarity's analyst team also contribute to ensuring the research's wide applicability.

Note that during this December survey-open period, MESA is also offering special membership pricing. Manufacturer/producer individual memberships are $99, and solution provider individual memberships are $150. Company memberships are also available and offer additional benefits. Membership is not required to participate in the survey.

Please join the survey response base as an end-of-year gift to the industry. Every response is anonymous, but in aggregate, the responses paint a picture of the industry's maturity. Decision- making can be better with analytics, AI/ML, and Generative AI. Together, respondents can help us all learn more and accelerate our progress. URL:

About Tech-Clarity, Inc.: Tech-Clarity is an independent research firm dedicated to making the business value of technology clear. We analyze how companies improve innovation, product development, design, engineering, manufacturing, and service performance through the use of digital transformation, best practices, software technology, industrial automation, and IT services. Our mission is to help manufacturers learn how to improve business results through the use of PLM, portfolio management, CAD, simulation, MES / MOM, IoT, quality, service, supply chain, analytics, and other solutions.

About MESA International: Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA) International has been helping the global manufacturing community use information technology to achieve business results through premier educational and research programs, best practice sharing, and networking since 1992. MESA is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit trade association. The Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA InternationalTM) is a global community of industry thought leaders actively driving business improvement through the effective application of technology and best practices.

We are a 30+ year-old nonprofit organization focused on Smart Manufacturing and the business value of converging Information Technology, Operations Technology, and emerging technology to improve industrial operations.

We accomplish this through:



Facilitating collaboration and innovation through global communities who effectively use the MESA Smart Manufacturing Model.

Generating best-practice guidance which drives greater productivity and profitability in industrial enterprises. Educating on these topics through the MESA Global Education Program.