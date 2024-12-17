Omar Meeting HM For Statehood, Business Rules Today
12/17/2024 3:19:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss key issues, including the restoration of statehood, business rules, reports said.
This will mark Omar Abdullah's second meeting with the Home Minister since assuming office as Chief Minister of the Union Territory.
Reports suggest that Omar remains optimistic about the Union Government's commitment to restoring statehood, having received“positive assurances” during his previous meeting with Amit Shah.
However, despite repeated promises, the Centre has yet to announce a definitive timeline for the restoration process.
Apart from statehood, the Chief Minister is likely to raise concerns regarding the administrative challenges posed by the absence of the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR).
Elusive Statehood
More than two months after the formation of the elected government, the lack of these rules has created friction between the Chief Minister-led administration and the office of the Lieutenant Governor, leaving key powers and responsibilities undefined.
The unresolved dual control over various departments and administrative matters has reportedly led to inefficiencies, further highlighting the urgency of implementing the TBR to streamline governance in the region.
The meeting is expected to be a critical step toward resolving these pressing issues, with hopes that the Centre will provide clearer direction on statehood and administrative reforms.
