French Diplomatic Mission Visits Syria For First Time In 12 Yrs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- French Foreign announced that a mission headed to Syria for the first time in 12 years.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said team spoke with a representative appointed by the transition authorities. They noted that in keeping with the ideals of the 2011 revolution, which it supported, France hoped for a peaceful transition that would represent all components of Syrian society and respect the rights of all Syrians, including women.

The mission went to the Embassy of France, which had been closed since 2012, to prepare for the reopening of diplomatic facilities, based on political and security conditions, noted the statement.

The special envoy spoke with representatives of Syrian civil society organizations working to assist the population. The mission also met with representatives from the UN and the EU, with whom it discussed the coordination of international efforts to assist the Syrians.

France will continue to work with its partners to help the Syrians find a way to achieve reconciliation and reconstruction through a politically inclusive solution, it concluded. (end)

