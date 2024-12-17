REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM's STEPHANIE BLUM FEATURED IN LOS ANGELES TIMES' 2024 INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN MAGAZINE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum (RRB) announced

that Stephanie Blum has been featured in the Los Angeles Times' 2024 Inspirational Women Magazine. This recognition honors women who exemplify leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their fields.

Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist with over 25 years of experience, is widely recognized as one of California's leading divorce attorneys. As head of the firm's Family Law Practice, "she skillfully navigates complex family law matters, balancing strategic mediation with vigorous courtroom advocacy when necessary," notes the publication.

Blum's career is distinguished by her ability to achieve favorable outcomes in even the most challenging cases, including high-conflict child support disputes, intricate property division, and domestic violence custody matters. Her commitment to her clients' well-being and her strategic, empathetic approach have made her a trusted advisor to individuals and families navigating complex family law issues.

"We are thrilled to see Stephanie honored in this way," said Tim Reuben , Managing Principal at Reuben Raucher and Blum. "Her dedication, skill, and compassion set her apart in the legal community, and this recognition is a testament to the positive impact she has made in the lives of her clients."

Blum's feature in the Inspirational Women Magazine highlights her leadership not only in the courtroom but also in the broader legal and media communities. Over the years, she has been featured in prominent outlets such as Entertainment Tonight, Variety, Los Angeles Business Journal and the Daily Journal, further establishing her as an expert authority in her field.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense.

