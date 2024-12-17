Kinaxis Named A Leader In Three IDC Marketscape Reports

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis ® (TSX: KXS) has been a named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Planning Overall 2024 Vendor Assessment, the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Chain Planning for Life Science Industries 2024 Vendor Assessment and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Planning for Discrete Industries 2024 Vendor Assessment*.

In the IDC MarketScape for supply chain planning overall the report recognizes Kinaxis' key strengths of concurrency of data as an end-to-end solution; connected planning and execution that allows for synchronization/orchestration; AI and decision intelligence that supports insights and management; optimization and scenario modeling; and rapid deployment.

The IDC MarketScape for life science industries noted,“With its roots planted firmly in both planning and execution, and now with the rollout of Maestro for supply chain orchestration, Kinaxis offers competitive positioning in end-to-end supply chain management. Kinaxis has maintained a focus on offering a single platform while also making it easy to integrate with other solutions (ERP, supply chain, or other). Kinaxis' integration layer provides tools to support advanced integration, both internally and externally.”

In the IDC MarketScape for discrete industries, the report notes,“Over 35 years of experience in discrete industries have helped Kinaxis develop advanced planning and analytics to support the industry and specific use cases.” The report also noted,“Kinaxis does not use a linear planning process, rather the company supports simultaneous modeling/planning of supply, demand, inventory, capacity, and other considerations. This supports responsiveness/agility.”

Andrew Bell, chief product officer at Kinaxis said ,“It's an honor to be recognized in the IDC MarketScape reports, and even more importantly that it's based on what our customers and peers are experiencing. We're trusted by some of the biggest brand names in the world to solve increasingly complex supply chain challenges and we're looking forward to expanding our reach even more in the years ahead.”

Eric Thompson, research director, Global Supply Chain Planning for IDC said ,“By 2027, 80% of global organizations will use AI and machine learning for shipment planning and network optimization. In addition to its robust end-to-end planning solutions in a single platform, Kinaxis offers advanced AI and machine learning capabilities that enable accurate, automated decision making quickly. They have an incredibly deep understanding of AI solutions in the supply chain space based on four decades of successful operations.”

To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain orchestration solutions, please visit Kinaxis .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

