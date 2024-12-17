June Yang Appointed To MSCI Inc. Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global community, announced that June Yang, former Vice President, Cloud AI and Solutions at Cloud Inc., has been appointed to serve as an independent director on MSCI's Board of Directors (the“Board”), effective today.

“June is a distinguished executive with deep expertise in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions,” said Henry A. Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSCI.“At Google Cloud, she led the development and delivery of advanced AI and cloud infrastructure products and solutions that transformed how businesses use technology to address their challenges. Her insights into cutting-edge solutions will play a vital role in advancing MSCI's commitment to innovation and delivering enhanced tools for our clients navigating the complexities of global markets.”

“I am excited to join MSCI, a company at the forefront of providing data, technology and insights that drive better investment decisions,” said Ms. Yang.“I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Board members and the management team to advance MSCI's strategic vision and leverage emerging technologies to create sustainable value for our clients and shareholders.”

Ms. Yang previously served as Vice President, Cloud AI and Industry Solutions at Google Cloud Inc. from October 2021 to December 2023, where she was responsible for the portfolio of Google Cloud AI products and solutions. Previously at Google Cloud, she served as Vice President and General Manager, Google Compute, AI Infrastructure and Block Storage from October 2019 to October 2021. Prior to joining Google Cloud, Ms. Yang held various engineering and product management positions at VMware, Inc., including Vice President, Engineering and Product Management of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC and Vice President, Product Management of vSphere, Edge Computing and Analytics Cloud. Ms. Yang has served as a director of NetApp, Inc. since September 2024 and a director of UiPath, Inc. since February 2024. Ms. Yang previously served as a director at SRS Distribution from Nov 2022 until its acquisition in July 2024. Ms. Yang holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Science degree in Management from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

