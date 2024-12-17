How Benefits And Mentorship Can Turn A“Job” Into A“Career”

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Principal

When I started at Principal®, I admit, I was comfortable in my role and just here to get the job done.

But in time, I started to use more of our employee benefits. I got involved in our workplace community. And I've grown personally and professionally because of it-becoming invested in my career and dedicated to taking on leadership responsibilities.

Here's how it played out for me:

Gaining education and experience

My first of three roles (so far) at Principal was in data entry and processing. I worked days and attended classes in the evenings, using our tuition reimbursement benefits to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Flexibility was key during this time. My leaders accommodated my course schedule. And I was able to take on a growth assignment to fulfill my degree program's internship requirement. (I still use the communication and Outlook skills I learned during that stint.)

Completing my degree opened doors for me in terms of qualifications. Just as importantly, it helped me realize I love a challenge.

With the support of mentors and leaders, I transferred departments and took on a role as a client onboarding specialist.

Two years later, I took a leap and applied for a new business analyst position. This was a tough decision as I was on track for a significant career milestone, but the new department felt like a fantastic fit. I could see myself continuing to grow in this area of the business.

Giving back to the community

My desire to "do more" isn't just about building a professional resume.

Years back, I joined the Asian Employee Resource Group. This was a great opportunity to network and build leadership skills, while supporting our inclusive work environment, something I truly value as an employee.

I also volunteered with Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG), a program that promotes career development and leadership training in local schools. My colleagues and I worked with high schoolers on their resumes and conducted mock interviews, helping them prepare for the workforce.

If it didn't stick with the kids, it at least stuck with me. Working with high schoolers can be intimidating (!!), but giving back to the community feels personally and professionally rewarding.

Looking ahead

Now, I'm embarking on my next challenge: pursuing a master's degree in organizational leadership, again with support from the tuition reimbursement program. I've worked with many leaders; the best ones have really made an impression, and I hope to follow in their footsteps.

My ultimate goal? To excel in my current role and gradually take on more responsibilities. I envision myself as a manager who leads through hands-on experience-guiding my team as they pursue their own goals and aspirations.

My advice for you: Get out of your comfort zone and actively plan your career path. Explore what Principal has to offer.

No matter where you are in your career journey-just figuring things out or actively advancing-Principal has opportunities to match. Learn more about our employee benefits.

