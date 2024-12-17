Sound Agriculture Secures $25M To Advance Bioinspired Nutrient Efficiency Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Agriculture, a high growth agtech company, has spun out its leading epigenetics and completed a $25 million extension of its Series D raise. The new financing, co-led by BMO Impact Fund and S2G Ventures , will propel Sound toward profitability and support the launch of bioinspired nutrient efficiency solutions that empower growers to achieve healthier soils, thriving crops, and climate-friendly farming practices.

Sound is redefining crop nutrition with two groundbreaking products: SOURCE®, a patented signaling chemistry, and BLUEPRINTTM, a premium solution featuring the highest quality arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF). After reaching 2 million acres in the U.S. in just four years and continuing to grow rapidly, Sound is scaling its portfolio across new products and geographies.

"Sound has consistently demonstrated resilience and growth, standing out as a leader in sustainable agriculture," said Marc Khouzami, Managing Director at BMO Impact Investment Fund. "The company's commitment to cutting-edge science, building a world class team, and innovative business models has driven tremendous value for growers. We are pleased to continue supporting a company that has been able to make a significant environmental impact and grow their business."

"Our research has given us a deep understanding of chemical signaling technology," said Eric Davidson, PhD, Chief Product Officer at Sound Agriculture. "This expertise has enabled us to bring together synergistic products that deliver essential nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus to crops, enhancing performance while reducing environmental impact. It began with SOURCE several years ago, continued with BLUEPRINT, and will scale with even more innovations in the coming years."



Davidson leads research, development, and agronomy and is focused on building a robust portfolio of products centered on improving the rootzone ecosystem, with the company's flagship signaling product, SOURCE®, at the core. The company is dedicated to providing growers with an integrated suite of solutions designed to enhance soil health and boost crop productivity. This year, Sound is accelerating market share growth for its products while driving meaningful change through an innovative grower incentive program, Efficient Acre .



SOURCE: By mimicking a natural plant signal, SOURCE activates beneficial soil microbes to unlock nitrogen, phosphorus, and micronutrients that would otherwise remain inaccessible. It's one of the easiest ways to optimize in-season nutrient uptake and improve crop performance.

BLUEPRINT: The newest addition to the portfolio, BLUEPRINT provides arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF), one of the longest-standing crop biological partners. AMF forms a critical partnership with crops, providing essential macronutrients, micronutrients, and water. When used alongside SOURCE, it enables crops to access even more nutrients, helping growers achieve maximum yield potential. Efficient Acre Incentive: Sound's groundbreaking program eliminates the financial risk for growers interested in using SOURCE to replace synthetic fertilizer. By replacing 25 pounds of nitrogen and/or phosphorus with SOURCE, growers can earn up to $10 per acre and benefit from a guaranteed yield protection program offering up to $100 per acre cash back.

Sound Agriculture delivers bioinspired solutions that enrich soil and produce thriving crops with less fertilizer, driving the world's shift to climate-friendly agriculture. The portfolio includes synergistic products that empower growers to achieve success while minimizing environmental impact. SOURCE® activates the soil microbiome, unlocking nutrients for crops through advanced chemistry. BLUEPRINTTM offers the highest-quality arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF), extending root systems to improve nutrient and water access. Through innovative programs, Sound Agriculture helps growers transition to sustainable practices, reducing reliance on synthetic fertilizers while maintaining both productivity and profitability.

