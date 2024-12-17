Two Legends, One Show -- Travis Tritt And Trace Adkins To Perform At The Treasure Island Amphitheater

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The two country stars are bringing their multi-platinum, chart-topping hits to the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Friday, August 8, 2025

WELCH, Minn., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Treasure Island Resort & Casino's latest outdoor concert announcement is bringing country back to The Island with a highly-anticipated performance from two '90s country powerhouses, Travis Tritt and Trace Adkins. Today, the country legends announced a stop at the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 20 at 10am CST and will be available for purchase at TIcasino. Reserved seating will be available starting at $65 and Michelob ULTRA Zone tickets will be sold for $169.

With a remarkable career that spans over three decades, Tritt has achieved numerous milestones, boasting

seven platinum- or higher-certified albums

and an astounding

30 million in career album sales. He has been honored with

two GRAMMY® Awards, four

CMA Awards, a

Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist and the esteemed distinction of becoming a member of the world-renowned

Grand Ole Opry. Tritt's chart-topping success is evident with over

40 appearances on the Hot Country Songs Chart, including five No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles.

Since Adkins's debut in 1996, the larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted 20 songs on

Billboard's all-genre Hot 100, while catapulting 15 singles into the Top 10 on

Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. He's also racked up two billion streams and boasts a reputation for fiery live performances – not to mention his multiple Grammy nominations, awards from the ACM and CMT, and a willingness to think outside the box.

Fans will come from all over to hear "It's A Great Day To Be Alive," "Anymore" and "Here's A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)" from Tritt, along with "Every Light In The House," "You're Gonna Miss This" and "Ladies Love Country Boys" from Adkins, when they share the stage next summer.

Tritt and Adkins join "Weird Al" Yankovic on Treasure Island's 2025 outdoor lineup following an electric 2024 Summer Concert Series. Last summer at The Island featured the inaugural Music by the Mississippi one-day festival featuring all local artists and sold-out shows from Brooks & Dunn with Terri Clark and Creed with Three Doors Down and Finger Eleven.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino's entertainment lineup, visit TIcasino.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed $25 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region. Along with being a consistent contributor to the local economy, Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County.

For more information about Treasure Island Resort & Casino, visit TIcasino .



CONTACT:

Aaron

Seehusen

[email protected]

651-385-2733

Sam Johnson

[email protected]

651-394-7447

SOURCE Treasure Island Resort & Casino

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED