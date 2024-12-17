Vercel Names Steffan Tomlinson, CFO Of Stripe, To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The former CFO of Confluent, Cloud, and Palo Alto Networks brings extensive expertise to support Vercel's rapid enterprise growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vercel, the Frontend Cloud platform, today announced the appointment of Steffan Tomlinson, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Stripe, to its Board of Directors.

Steffan brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience, having served as CFO at several prominent companies, including Confluent, Google Cloud, and Palo Alto Networks. At Stripe, he leads the company's accounting, finance, and workplace teams, driving strategic growth and operational excellence.

“What Stripe did for payments, Vercel is doing for the cloud-building a scalable, secure, developer-first platform,” said Guillermo Rauch, CEO and Founder of Vercel.“Steffan's experience leading developer-focused companies from startup to public markets makes him an ideal addition to Vercel's Board of Directors as we continue to put our products in the hands of every developer."

Steffan joins the board following the addition of Marten Abrahamsen as Vercel's CFO in July 2023. Marten has strengthened Vercel's financial, legal, and corporate development teams and systems, leading the company through a Series E funding round earlier this year as Vercel accelerates AI and Security innovation.









“Vercel has shown strong momentum across its customer base-from individual developers to startups and the world's largest enterprises,” said Steffan.“I look forward to working with the Vercel team to drive growth and innovation. The parallels between Stripe's and Vercel's core ethos of empowering developers make this appointment a natural fit.”

Steffan joins a talented group of leaders who share Vercel's mission to enable the world to ship the best products.

About Vercel

Vercel's Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the platform frontend teams love, Vercel unlocks developer potential and allows you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Vercel enables customers like Adobe, eBay, Figma, OpenAI, and Under Armour to build dynamic user experiences on the web.

