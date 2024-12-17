LEE's FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN INTRODUCES NEW WINGS AND WEDGES BOX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lee's is upping the experience with its brand-new Wings and Wedges Box!

From now until February 17, guests can visit participating Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken locations to enjoy the Wings and Wedges Box.

Brand also celebrates the return of guest-favorite Homestyle Bowl

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, a name synonymous with delicious, home-style fried chicken for more than 55 years, knows that game day isn't complete without wings. As season heats up, Lee's is upping the experience with its brand-new Wings and Wedges Box* and the return of the popular Homestyle Bowl."We introduced our spicy wings earlier this year as a limited-time menu item, and they were so well received that our guests requested we make them a permanent menu option,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken.“Now, we are offering two of our top sellers - wings and wedges – together in a convenient format for tailgates, touchdowns, and everything in between.”From now until February 17, guests can visit participating Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken locations to enjoy the Wings and Wedges Box. The box features 20 spicy wings, large wedges, and two sauce choices. Guests can select from Lee's signature sauces - Bonsai, Chipotle Ranch, BBQ, Creamy Ranch, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard.Not only is it football season, but its bowl season, and Lee's is reintroducing its Homestyle Bowl for a limited time. The Homestyle Bowl features creamy mashed potatoes topped with corn, cheese, gravy, and Lee's famous chicken, creating a comfort classic. The Homestyle Bowl combo, which includes a bowl and a drink, is available for $4.99.Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken is available in-store or online for pickup or delivery. Customers can download the Lee's mobile app or visit the Lee's website to place orders and start earning rewards. The app is available for free via Google Play and the App Store.Guests can make their tailgates famous with Lee's catering! Lee's combination of delicious homestyle fried chicken and superior service makes Lee's the perfect partner for any event, big or small. Lee's offers pick-up and delivery options, which means guests can spend less time worrying and more time enjoying. For more information about Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.*Available while supplies last.About Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenFor more than 55 years, Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee's is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.