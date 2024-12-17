Cerity Partners Welcomes Fishman Block + Diamond, LLP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The addition of Fishman Block + Diamond will add to Cerity Partners' existing tax and accounting offerings for high-net worth individuals and families in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S., announced today that it is combining with Fishman Block + Diamond, LLP ("FBD"), an independent, full-service accounting, tax and business advisory firm, based in Encino, California1. This partnership will deepen

Cerity Partners' tax offerings, while providing high-net worth clientele with an expanded suite of tax, family office and business management capabilities. Upon close, FBD will become Fishman Block + Diamond, by Cerity Partners.

"When it comes to accounting and tax services, our colleagues at FBD bring an unparalleled level of service to meeting high-net-worth clients' complex needs," said Kurt Miscinski, CEO, Cerity Partners. "Their team's collaborative approach to working with individuals and families make them an ideal partner to carry out our client-first commitment, and strengthen our offering in Los Angeles, a key market for Cerity Partners."

"Joining Cerity Partners will allow us to build on our mission of delivering sound, personalized and innovative strategies to support our clients at every stage of their financial journey," said Steven J. Fishman, Partner, Fishman Block + Diamond. "Becoming part of Cerity Partners allows us to continue to deliver the same experience our clients are used to, provide long term stability and growth opportunities to our team, and help clients optimize their tax and financial outcomes."

This partnership builds on Cerity Partners' tax advisory capabilities, adding 46 experienced professionals to the firm.

Republic Capital Group served as a financial advisor to FBD, and Hunton Andrews Kurth provided legal counsel.



About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. Visit ceritypartners to learn more.

About Fishman Block + Diamond LLP

Fishman Block + Diamond is an independent, full-service tax advisory firm specializing in real estate, multi-generational wealth transfer planning, family offices, and business management services catering to high-net-worth clients.

1 The business combination was effected through an alternative practice structure.

SOURCE Cerity Partners

