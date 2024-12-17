Hailo To Showcase AI Processing Capability For The New Era Of Generative AI On The Edge At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Product demonstrations will include Hailo-powered cameras and embedded devices in various industries including security, transportation, automotive and more.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fueled by a growing of customers and partners, an expanding developers community, and an increased product offering, and with the recent closing of its largest series C funding round, Hailo, the pioneering chipmaker of edge artificial intelligence (AI) processors, is returning to CES 2025 in Las Vegas with a new lineup of innovative product and application demonstrations to be held at the Venetian Hotel Suite #29-106 and at the Israel Pavilion (Booth #61701) in Hall G at Eureka Park.

“Hailo delivers groundbreaking AI processors specifically engineered to power high-performance deep learning applications on edge devices,” said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo.“As we enter a new era of generative AI on the edge, our processors not only excel in enabling advanced perception and video enhancement but also redefine the possibilities for real-time AI innovation. We are excited to showcase a selection of Hailo-empowered cutting-edge AI solutions at CES, the world's premier stage for consumer technology.”

At CES, Hailo will showcase partner products and demonstrations featuring AI Accelerators and AI VPUs.

AI Accelerators

Hailo-8 AI is the world's most efficient AI processor both in terms of performance to cost and performance to power consumption ratios. The compute power enabled by the Hailo-8 accelerators ranges from 13 TOPS for the Hailo-8L, designed for entry-level AI applications, all the way to 200 TOPS for the high-performance Century PCIe card, which enables many streams on large scale video management systems. At CES, Hailo will demo applications empowered by Hailo-8 ranging from the low cost, makers-favorite Raspberry Pi platform all the way to video management systems with >100 camera streams.

Also on display at CES will be automotive demos powered by SoCs from leading vendors and empowered by the Hailo-8 accelerator, showing advanced AI applications designed for both safety and comfort in ADAS. Visitors can see innovative and advanced features such as camera and Lidar fusion for pedestrian detection, and bird's-eye-view 3D perception and automated parking, adapted for affordable, mass-market vehicle deployment.

At the show, Hailo will also offer for the first time a demo of the Hailo-10 AI accelerator, specifically designed to run large language models (LLMs) on edge devices. Hailo-10 ushers in an era where users can now own and run Generative AI (GenAI) applications locally without registering to cloud-based GenAI services.

AI Vision Processors

CES attendees can also see the Hailo-15 vision processor in action through a variety of smart security cameras. With industry-leading compute power, the Hailo-15 enables both AI video enhancement and AI analytics while maintaining efficiency in cost and power consumption. The company will demonstrate a visual language model (VLM) application deployed on the Hailo-15 for intuitive free text search, summarization and captioning of video footage.

“Now, more than ever, Hailo is strategically positioned to deliver the world's best edge AI processors to customers in every industry,” Danon emphasized.“Our proprietary technology is adopted by thousands of engineers around the world; our product offering is versatile and competitive, and our financial strength helps us guarantee that 2025 will be the year we make our greatest strides to date, and CES 2025 is an incredible opportunity for us and our partners to get a feeling of what this year will yield.”

For more information about Hailo's AI processors for edge devices, visit and to schedule a meeting with Hailo at CES, click here. For high-res imagery, click here .

About Hailo

Hailo, an edge AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo's processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including compute, automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail.

