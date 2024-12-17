(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The state of Ukraine is fully fulfilling its obligations regarding social support for citizens. Over 11 months of the current year, UAH 678 billion in pensions have been paid, and more than 4.4 million Ukrainians have already received UAH 1,000 via Diia as part of the Winter eSupport program.

This was reported by Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The state is fully meeting its obligations to the citizens. Over 11 months, we have paid almost UAH 678 billion in pensions. Next year, we plan to index them in March, as has traditionally been done," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that the President-initiated Winter eSupport program is currently being implemented. More than 4.4 million Ukrainians have already received UAH 1,000 via Diia, and 500,000 received it through Ukrposhta (Ukraine's Post Service).

According to the Prime Minister, families in need currently receive housing subsidies. Starting next year, internally displaced persons will be able to apply for compensation for destroyed property. Additionally, within the Warm Winter program, low-income families and IDP families can receive UAH 6,500 per child.

"The state is also keeping gas, heating, and electricity tariffs unchanged. This is an additional factor of stability," Shmyhal noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukrsaine was established on February 25, 2021. It serves as a forum where representatives of local and regional authorities discuss and develop a common vision for solving urgent problems. The Congress consists of 1,759 members, uniting 1,470 territorial communities and 49 regional government bodies.