Jordan Digital Marketing Unveils New Marketing Ops Service To Navigate Privacy-First Marketing Era

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jordan Digital Marketing (JDM), an independent digital marketing agency specializing in elite account performance for high-growth B2B and B2C lead gen clients, today announces the launch of its Marketing Ops service , designed to help brands adapt to the evolving digital landscape by enabling accurate tracking and robust first-party data collection in a world where third-party cookies are rapidly eroding.

The Marketing Ops service empowers clients to take full control of their marketing data by moving away from browser-based tracking and leveraging server-side technologies. This privacy-first approach ensures brands can maintain accurate measurement of their campaigns while staying compliant with evolving privacy regulations. With features like server-side tracking and CRM integrations, JDM equips clients with the tools to measure the true impact of their marketing efforts and understand customer journeys in greater detail.

“Marketers are facing one of the biggest shifts in digital advertising with the erosion of third-party cookies,” said Tyler Jordan, CEO of Jordan Digital Marketing.“Our Marketing Ops service is more than just a solution to this challenge-it's an opportunity for brands to enter a new era of measurement. By prioritizing first-party data and accurate tracking, we're helping our clients understand the true effectiveness of their campaigns and build stronger, more sustainable relationships with their customers.”

With server-side tracking, clients can move away from reliance on browser-based tracking and take ownership of their data for more accurate measurement. Additionally, CRM integrations provide a holistic view of the customer journey, helping brands better understand how marketing engagements drive results at every stage of the funnel.

“From a technical standpoint, working with JDM has delivered more than we could have asked for. We've received holistic support and guidance, from data infrastructure implementation best practices to navigating the ever-changing landscape of international compliance,” said Qdrant Sr. Growth Engineer Jason Bryant.“JDM has helped us address blind spots we wouldn't have noticed until much later in our process and has helped increase our velocity and data quality. Every meeting leaves us delighted with how much we're accomplishing and how much our entire team, both managers and engineers, is learning.”

JDM's new offering not only addresses the pressing need for accurate marketing measurement in a cookie-less world but also sets a new standard for data ownership and privacy-first strategies. Brands that partner with JDM will gain the ability to make smarter decisions backed by reliable insights, ensuring their marketing efforts remain effective and future-proof.

Jordan Digital Marketing was founded in 2017 as a remote agency that held as a founding value the promise to treat client businesses like their own. Featuring some of the industry's most accomplished experts in paid and organic acquisition and analytics, JDM specializes in driving efficient scale for fast-growing clients in the B2B, SaaS, Fintech, and B2C verticals.

For more information, visit or contact Hillary Read at ... .