Silfab Solar, Nexamp Announce U.S.-Made Solar Supply Agreement

Silfab Solar Inc., North America's leading PV module manufacturer, today announced a agreement with Nexamp, an independent provider and one of the nation's largest community solar developers, for delivery of Silfab's newest commercial panels featuring Silfab cells made in the United States.

The partnership will start shipment of the first 125 megawatts in late Q2 2025 of panels exclusively manufactured in the U.S. with cells produced from Silfab's state-of-the-art South Carolina facility. Nexamp executives recently toured Silfab's newest assembly plant, where Silfab will initially produce 1 gigawatt of American-made solar cells and 1.3 gigawatts of modules.

"Our partnership provides Nexamp significant access to a superior U.S. solar product that enables them to further integrate domestic content into their project portfolios," said Paolo Maccario , Silfab President and CEO. "The promise of American-made solar modules delivering clean energy to U.S. consumers and businesses is being realized in 2025 through breakthrough partnerships with visionary North American enterprises. We look forward to a long-term supply relationship with Nexamp."

"Nexamp has been working diligently over the past few years to secure a reliable domestic supply of high-quality modules and materials as we build out additional generating capacity that will create new jobs, enhance our energy independence, meet rising energy demands, and help Americans save money on their energy bills," noted Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. "Silfab has an outstanding reputation for quality and will be an important part of our roadmap for growth. We are looking forward to getting the first of these modules in the agreement installed on many of the projects we have in our construction pipeline."

Today's announcement to supply Nexamp with Silfab's latest commercial panel-the 580 XM+ DCB-comes after Silfab recently closed on $100 million of new financing to scale its South Carolina solar cell manufacturing plant. Silfab also operates a large West Coast module production facility with multiple active manufacturing lines in Washington. Silfab's PV modules are designed with the latest technological advancements gained through strategic global partnerships and are assembled under the highest quality-control standards in the industry.

About Silfab Solar

Silfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest- rated solar modules. Silfab operates state-of-the-art facilities in the state of

Washington

and

Toronto, Canada

and will soon be manufacturing solar cells and PV modules in

Fort Mill, South Carolina. Each operating facility features multiple automated production lines, certified to the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market.



About Nexamp

Nexamp is building the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities-including project development and acquisition, design, construction, operations and customer management-position Nexamp as a just and equitable market leader. By building integrated clean energy products, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we are building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at

.

