Silver Tree Consulting & Services Announces New Raleigh, NC Office

Company expands to offer local delivery to local and regionally based clients

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions and services integrator Silver Tree Consulting & Services announced the opening of its new Raleigh, NC, office in conjunction with the company's 10th anniversary.

The move was in response to the company's growing client base and the desire to deliver locally managed services and personalized account management to clients in Raleigh and its surrounding areas.

"Our decision to expand our footprint in Raleigh when most companies are fully remote or relying on offshore delivery is a testament to our commitment to serving our managed services clients. We believe this approach will enhance client service and lead to better business outcomes," said Darwin Herdman, Silver Tree's General Manager and Client Services Officer, highlighting the company's dedication to its clients.

Richard C. Ricks, former Nortel CIO and Group President of Computer Sciences Corporation's Global Services business (now known as DXC), founded Silver Tree to enable smaller businesses to harness the same IT capabilities as larger enterprises. The Inc. 5000 company, which recently unveiled its SMB solution, IT360 Secure, has experienced a remarkable 140% growth in the past three years alone, a testament to its success and reliability.

"Our decision to expand our Raleigh office was driven by market demand for local delivery, taking full advantage of significant investments we are making in capability to enable our best-of-breed global delivery model. Few technology and services companies operate under this model, and Silver Tree is ready to fill that void," said Ricks, underlining the company's unique approach in the industry.

About Silver Tree Consulting & Services

Founded in 2014 by Richard Ricks, Silver Tree Consulting & Services began with a vision to transform the business of IT and empower organizations to thrive in an evolving digital world.

Today, Silver Tree delivers a comprehensive suite of IT solutions and services across five key areas: workforce solutions, managed infrastructure (cloud and SaaS), managed security, application modernization, and data modernization. Backed by decades of experience and a proven global operating model, we help businesses innovate, enhance productivity, and drive sustainable growth.

Beyond IT solutions, Silver Tree is committed to giving back. The company donates 50% of its profits annually to the NextGen Thriving Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to changing the lives of underprivileged, underserved, and disabled youth.

To learn more about how Silver Tree can drive results for your business, visit silvertreeservices

Media Contact

Amanda Beto

Silver Tree Consulting & Services

312.675.9221

SOURCE Silver Tree Consulting & Services

