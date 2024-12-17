Government Earmarks Over UAH 2.6B For Free School Meals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The has allocated more than UAH 2.6 billion, provided by the European Commission, for free school meals.

Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.



“This will allow us to provide free hot meals for primary school children in secondary schools, taking into account their needs. The initiative is being implemented as part of the Winter Support program for Ukrainians. Next year we plan to expand it to all schoolchildren,” Shmyhal said.

As reported, in October 2024, the government allocated UAH 2 billion to organize free hot meals for primary schools. By the end of November, 93% of educational institutions had used the subvention funds and implemented free meal programs for students in grades 1-4.