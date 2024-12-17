عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Government Earmarks Over UAH 2.6B For Free School Meals

Government Earmarks Over UAH 2.6B For Free School Meals


12/17/2024 8:09:24 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government has allocated more than UAH 2.6 billion, provided by the European Commission, for free school meals.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.


“This will allow us to provide free hot meals for primary school children in secondary schools, taking into account their needs. The initiative is being implemented as part of the Winter Support program for Ukrainians. Next year we plan to expand it to all schoolchildren,” Shmyhal said.

Read also: MoE wants to return at least 100,000 foreign students to Ukraine

As reported, in October 2024, the government allocated UAH 2 billion to organize free hot meals for primary schools. By the end of November, 93% of educational institutions had used the subvention funds and implemented free meal programs for students in grades 1-4.

MENAFN17122024000193011044ID1109002435


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search