Occupiers Actively Storming Kozatskyi And Velykyi Potomkin Islands - Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian forces are actively storming Kozatskyi and Velykyi Potomkin (lt. Big Potemkin) Islands.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Defense Forces South, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

"The enemy continues to engage in assault activities on these islands in the Prydniprovskyi sector. The hottest spot right now is Kozatskyi Island, where the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to force its way in over the past day. Additionally, the enemy attempted to launch an assault on Velykyi Potomkin Island,” said Voloshyn.

He noted that the situation with shelling and attacks on cities and towns of the Kherson region on the right bank of the Dnipro River remains stable, Russian troops are constantly striking despite unfavorable weather conditions.

The spokesperson also noted that fighting continues on other islands:“There are ongoing battles for Kozatskyi, Kruhlyk and Zabych Islands. Now the enemy has intensified its activities on Kozatskyi and Potomkin. Every day 3-5 assaults and attempts of the enemy to land on Kozatskyi are registered,” noted the spokesman.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Vremivka sector, enemy losses amounted to more than 100 troops and about 20 pieces of military equipment.