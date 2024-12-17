Ehealth, Inc. Updates Guidance For Fiscal Year 2024 Following Strong AEP Performance

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH ), a leading private insurance marketplace, today provided commentary on its Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) performance and updated guidance ranges for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

"This dynamic enrollment period was marked by significant changes to Medicare Advantage and Part D plan offerings, creating an increased demand for the trusted, carrier-agnostic solutions that eHealth provides to help beneficiaries navigate their coverage options. eHealth's outperformance during this critical time is a testament to the success of our extensive transformation initiatives and the organization's tremendous AEP preparedness effort," said Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer of eHealth.

Continued Fran Soistman, "During the AEP, we drove strong consumer demand to our omnichannel platform coupled with conversion rates that exceeded our expectations, allowing us to deliver substantial enrollment growth at enhanced margins. Most importantly, we continued to execute on our mission, assisting hundreds of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries in evaluating their health coverage and either enrolling in a new plan or determining that their existing coverage remains the best option for their needs. I am proud of the eHealth team and believe we are in the early stages of capturing the exciting opportunities for scale, margin expansion and brand advancement in our Medicare business."

AEP Operational Highlights



Strong year-over-year growth in submitted Medicare applications including significant outperformance within direct marketing channels.

All-time high AEP submitted application volume in the online unassisted category.

Telephonic and online conversion rates above expectations and representing meaningful year-over-year improvement.

Expansion in LTV-to-CAC ratio(1) in the Medicare business. Successful implementation of eHealth's new comprehensive member retention program driving consumers to return to the eHealth platform to review their coverage and shop for healthcare plans.

Updated 2024 Guidance

Based on information available as of December 17, 2024, eHealth is revising its guidance ranges for the full year ending December 31, 2024.



Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $500.0 million to $520.0 million compared to the prior range of $470.0 million to $495.0 million.

GAAP net income (loss) is expected to be in the range of $(12.0) million to $3.0 million compared to the prior range of $(36.5) million to $(22.0) million. Adjusted EBITDA(2) is expected to be in the range of $40.0 million to $55.0 million compared to the prior range of $7.5 million to $25.0 million.

The above guidance includes the expected impact of positive net adjustment revenue in the range of $14.0 million to $20.0 million.

Operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $(15.0) million to $(5.0) million compared to the prior range of $(10.0) million to $0.0 million. The change in operating cash flow outlook reflects eHealth's investment in profitable Medicare enrollment growth during the fourth quarter.

Said John Dolan, Chief Financial Officer of eHealth, "The mid-point of our updated guidance ranges implies a substantial expansion of our margins – an important accomplishment for the company. We also believe the

AEP cohort we enrolled this year will drive attractive cash ROI. Our revised operating cash flow guidance reflects greater than expected

AEP enrollment volume and associated acquisition spend. As a reminder, we recognize revenue upon plan approval, and member acquisition costs are expensed and paid upfront, while we do not receive initial commission payments for most new policies until the first quarter. Our guidance is reflective of this timing dynamic within our Medicare agency fulfillment model."

These expectations are forward-looking statements, and

eHealth assumes no obligation to update these statements. Actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risks and uncertainties identified in this press release and in eHealth's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

