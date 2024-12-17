Air Arabia Restarts Sharjah-Beirut Flights

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Sharjah: Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Beirut, Lebanon.



This decision reflects the airline's commitment to providing convenient and reliable options for its customers.

From 18 December, Air Arabia will operate daily direct flights between Sharjah International Airport and Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, the company confirmed in an official statement.

Earlier, Emirates has issued updates on scheduled flights to Lebanon and Iraq, indicating that the suspension of flights to Beirut has been extended until the end of the year. In the case of Iraq, Emirates has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Baghdad until November 30, 2024.

It has been announced that customers intending to transit through Dubai on an Emirates flight with an end destination of Baghdad will not be permitted to travel from their point of origin until further notice.

-B