European airlines face longer, expensive flights to Asia

(MENAFN) European are facing longer and more expensive flights to Asia due to the closure of Russian airspace, a result of sanctions imposed on Russia after the 2022 escalation of the Ukraine conflict, according to Politico Europe. In retaliation, Russia banned aircraft from "unfriendly nations," forcing European carriers like Lufthansa, British Airways, and LOT to reroute flights, leading to higher fuel consumption and operational costs.



Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Association (IATA), criticized the sanctions, saying they were politically motivated and not related to safety or security. The sanctions have also given non-European airlines, such as those from China, a competitive edge as they are unaffected and can maintain direct routes.



The European airline industry has seen increased costs and longer travel times. For instance, Finnair's Helsinki-Beijing flight now takes nearly four extra hours. Chinese airlines have expanded their routes to Europe, further increasing competition. The European Commission has promised to investigate this issue, but industry leaders remain doubtful about any meaningful action.

