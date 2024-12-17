Real Madrid Arrives In Doha For FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar
12/17/2024 7:17:48 AM
Doha, Qatar: Real Madrid, reigning UEFA Champions League winners and Europe's most decorated football club, has landed in Doha to a warm Qatari reception ahead of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 Final. The Spanish side is set to face Mexican side CF Pachuca at the iconic Lusail Stadium on December 18, 8pm kick off.
Real Madrid's illustrious squad, led by the distinguished manager Carlo Ancelotti, includes icons such as Vinícius Jr., Luka Modrić, Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rüdiger, and other world-class football talent. Adding to the excitement is Kylian Mbappé, who is set to return to Lusail Stadium, the venue of the historic FIFA World Cup Final.
Tickets for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 final start from QR200 and are available in all categories on :
Category 1 – QAR 1000
Category 2 – QAR 600
Category 3 & Accessibility – QAR 200
Fans can purchase up to six tickets per person, with a variety of accessible options provided for disabled fans. Disabled fans interested in acquiring accessible seats are asked to email [email protected] . Fans are reminded to purchase tickets only from the official source to avoid any potential issues such as counterfeit or invalid tickets.
