Inspiration Commerce Group Announces Historic Profitability And Bold Expansion Plans For 2025

Inspiration Commerce Group (ICG), a leading company based in Toronto, is pleased to announce it has achieved profitability for the first time in its history. With a strategic focus on acquiring and revitalizing digital shopping platforms in the fashion, home, and lifestyle sectors, ICG has successfully driven impressive turnarounds and growth across its expanding global portfolio in 2024.



2024 Milestones: Transforming and Scaling Brands

In 2024, ICG reached several key milestones, underscoring its ability to drive value creation through targeted acquisitions, operational excellence and the implementation of its proprietary technology platform.

- EBITDA Positive: ICG is on track to close Q4 2024 with profitability, marking a historic achievement for the company.

- Turnaround Success: Following the acquisition of two underperforming businesses experiencing a 30% revenue decline in 2023, ICG implemented cost optimization strategies, restructured teams, and reversed revenue declines. As a result, gross profit grew by 9% year-over-year in Q3 and is expected to increase by 20% in Q4.

- Historic Profitability: MyBestBrands, one of ICG's portfolio businesses, achieved profitability for the first time in 14 years under ICG's leadership.

- Strategic Leadership Appointment: ICG has appointed a new Portfolio CEO with a proven track record in scaling e-commerce businesses from $10 million to $70 million in profitable revenue, further strengthening the company's leadership team.



Looking Ahead: Expanding to $100M in Revenue in 2025

Building on its strong performance in 2024, ICG is positioning itself for aggressive growth in 2025. The company has evaluated over 500 potential acquisition opportunities, identifying more than 50 high-priority targets with a combined total of over $250 million in revenue. ICG plans to acquire at least four businesses in 2025, with a target of reaching $100 million in annual revenue and driving several hundred million in total sales across its portfolio.



“Our 2024 results demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach to revitalizing businesses and unlocking their full potential,” said Andrew Ladouceur, Group CEO of Inspiration Commerce Group.“We are committed to accelerating this success in 2025 as we continue to scale our portfolio with leading brands and pursue bold growth initiatives.”



About Inspiration Commerce Group

Inspiration Commerce Group (ICG) is an e-commerce technology company that acquires, scales, and optimizes digital businesses in the fashion, home, and lifestyle sectors. With a focus on operational excellence and growth, ICG transforms its portfolio companies into thriving, market-leading brands, helping consumers discover and purchase products they love.

Brett Liu

Inspiration Commerce Group

...p

