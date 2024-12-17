EU Interested In Syrian Transition Success - Policy Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSEL, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated on Tuesday that the EU has a fundamental interest in the success of the Syrian transition process.

In a speech during a plenary session of the European Parliament dedicated to discussing the situation in Syria, Kallas added that the EU must "adopt early recovery criteria to the new reality in preparation for potential reconstruction and begin considering a possible review of the sanctions regime."

Kallas indicated that this would allow support for Syriaآ's recovery process while maintaining the EUآ's influence, stressing the importance of strengthening efforts for accountability at this "critical stage in laying the foundations for transitional justice and reconciliation".

She further stressed that this European approach is based on "early engagement and cautious handling" with support for the democratic aspirations of the Syrian people.

The EU chief diplomat emphasized that Syria is now at a crossroads, along with the region, reaffirming that the EUآ's position on the situation in Syria is based on fundamental principles agreed upon with other partners, which include preserving Syrian stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and respect for all components of Syrian society.

She added that managing this process should be the responsibility of the Syrians themselves, with support from the United Nations. (end)

