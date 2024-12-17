Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Bhutan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince expressed wishes of welfare and well-being to the monarch and his people. (end) nhq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.