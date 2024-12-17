(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

An impressive suite of NBCUniversal FAST channels can now be accessed freely on ad-supported streaming TCL Channel

TCL and NBCUniversal have announced a new agreement that aims to enhance the entertainment options for TCL viewers in selected regions. This deal marks the first partnership between the two companies, and it introduces a range of iconic NBCUniversal TV shows to audiences in Europe via these branded FAST channels.

TCL and NBCUniversal Partner to Expand Entertainment Offerings

Maintaining its stature as the world's second-largest TV brand with a commanding market share of 12.5%, TCL continues to strengthen its position in the global TV market. The company's streaming platform, TCL Channel, has garnered a substantial following of over 24 million users worldwide, offering a diverse array of content to a global audience.

Access Iconic TV Shows on TCL Channel, for free

Viewers in regions such as the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordics can now indulge in a selection of beloved classic TV shows on TCL Channel. Fan-favorite reality shows from hit franchises like "The Real Housewives," "Top Chef," and "Million Dollar Listing," as well as early gems like "The Lone Ranger" are also now easily accessible to TCL viewers.

Accessible FAST channels for viewers in Europe:

1.



Bionic Woman

2.



Northern Exposure (only in the UK, Nordics, and Netherlands)

3.



Xena: Warrior Princess (only in the UK, Germany, and Nordics)

4.



The Real Housewives Channel (only in the UK and Germany)

5.



Top Chef (only in the UK and Germany)

6.



Million Dollar Listing (only in the UK)

7.



Voltron (only in the UK, Nordics, and Netherlands)

8.



He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (only in the UK, Nordics, and Netherlands)

9.



She-Ra: Princess of Power (only in the UK, Nordics, and Netherlands)

10.

Lassie (only in the UK, Nordics, and Netherlands)

11.

The Lone Ranger (only in the UK, Nordics, and Netherlands)

12.

Ironside (only in Germany)

13.

Made in Chelsea (only in Germany)

Shared Enthusiasm and Goals

Both TCL and NBCUniversal have expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration. Expressing their excitement for the collaboration, Howie Li, General Manager at TCL FFalcon stated, "We are thrilled to partner with NBCUniversal. This marks a starting point, and in the future, we aim to work with NBCUniversal to bring in more content to serve TCL TV users better, while also enhancing our offerings and services for our advertisers."

"We are delighted to partner with TCL and bring NBCU's suite of FAST channels, featuring our iconic drama, sci-fi, reality, and animated kids series to TCL's audiences in Europe, " said Rob Bell, Executive Vice President of Digital Distribution & Global Content Strategy at NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution

How to Get Your TCL Channel App:



Open Your TCL TV : Turn on your TCL television.

Log in or Register : In the top left corner, log in or register your account.

Navigate to Your Apps : On the homepage, locate "Your Apps."

Find TCL Channel App : Swipe right until you locate the TCL Channel app. Open the App : Click to open the app and start enjoying free content.

About TCL Electronics and TCL Channel

TCL Electronics (1070) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more.

About NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution

NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is responsible for the licensing and distribution of NBCUniversal product to all forms of television and new media platforms in the U.S., Canada and in over 200 territories internationally. NBCUniversal's content portfolio includes a vast and diverse library of more than 6,500 feature films and 170,000 television episodes, including current and classic titles, non-scripted programming, kids, sports, news, long-form and short-form programming from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, NBC Late Night properties, DreamWorks Animation, Telemundo, and more, as well as locally produced content from around the world. Global TV Distribution is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal.

