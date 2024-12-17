ATC Partnered with Al Amiri Hospital in its 10th Nutrition Week

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 17 December 2024:

Advanced Technology Company (ATC), the leading distributor of comprehensive health and environmental care solutions across the public and private sectors, announced its strategic partnership with Al Amiri Hospital during the 10th Annual Nutrition Week. This initiative is dedicated to raising awareness about the vital role of nutrition in overall well-being and patient care.



The event featured a diverse range of activities, workshops, and discussions on advanced enteral and parenteral nutrition. It was inaugurated by Dr. Afrah Al Sarraf, Director of Capital Health Zone, alongside prominent speakers and experts from Kuwait and abroad.



Notable speakers included Dr. Abdulrahman AlFares, Head of the ICU Department at Al Amiri Hospital, who spoke about replacing protein via enteral nutrition in a stepwise approach in critically III patients, while Dr. Osama Tabbara, President of the IVPN Network, highlighted parenteral nutrients and micronutrients interpretation on lab data in TPN.



Adding to the discussion, Carla Daou of Cleveland Clinic, Abu Dhabi, shared insights into gastrointestinal health, meanwhile, Dr. Anwar Al Qenaei discussed the implementation of international Dysphagia diet standardization initiative (IDDSI) in Amiri Hospital and the role of dietitians.



Clinical Dietitian Specialists from Al Amiri Hospital, Sharifah Hilal Almutairi and Esra’a Almahmoud, conducted interactive sessions designed to empower the community with practical knowledge about nutrition. These sessions highlighted Al Amiri Hospital’s dedication to fostering community awareness and promoting education.



Representatives from medical institutions and hospitals, including doctors and practitioners, gained valuable insights into pediatric and clinical dietetics. They were also updated on advanced nutrition practices and healthcare innovations aimed at improving patient outcomes.



"The 10th Nutrition Week was a great opportunity to focus on the advancements in Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition and their importance in improving patient care. We are proud to have Advance Technology Company (ATC) as our strategic partner, supporting us in raising awareness and enhancing practices in clinical nutrition”, stated Reem Hamed AlRefaei, Head of Clinical Nutrition & Food Services at Al Amiri Hospital.



From his side, Sales Manager, Ehab Sidrak, from dialysis department, clinical nutrition line at ATC, expressed the company’s pride in supporting this initiative, stating: "ATC is honored to partner with Al Amiri Hospital for the 10th Nutrition Week. This event fosters knowledge-sharing among the medical community, equipping healthcare professionals with advanced enteral and parenteral nutrition skills to enhance patient care. Innovation and education are key pillars of our commitment to improving lives."



By collaborating with local healthcare leaders, providing cutting-edge solutions, and engaging meaningfully with Kuwait's medical community, ATC continues to advance Kuwait’s healthcare landscape. Through initiatives like Nutrition Week, ATC reaffirms the importance of education, innovation, and collaboration in improving patient care and fostering community well-being.







