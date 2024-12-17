IKAR Holdings Launches the World’s First Crypto TV Channel

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Holdings, a global investment conglomerate, announces the launch of IKAR TV, the world’s first news dedicated exclusively to cryptocurrency, fintech, and blockchain news. This pioneering platform is poised to revolutionize how crypto enthusiasts and investors stay informed, offering 24/7 access to the latest developments in the digital finance world.



Broadcasting from global hubs including London, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai and Istanbul, IKAR Crypto TV delivers a truly international perspective on the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry.



Powered by IKAR Crypto Ventures, a subsidiary of the British-based IKAR Holdings, IKAR Crypto TV is launched in collaboration with UNIFY Platform AG and its innovative Unify Platform Token (UPT).



Sertan Ayçiçek, CEO of IKAR Holdings, highlighted the channel’s mission: “IKAR Crypto TV delivers expert insights into leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and beyond. It serves as a trusted source for timely cryptocurrency news, expert opinions, and in-depth market analysis.



IKAR Crypto TV seeks to become the world’s leading crypto-based video platform, providing accurate and timely information that is essential for empowering investors through well-informed investment decisions.”



In addition to real-time market updates and expert analysis, IKAR Crypto TV will feature exclusive interviews hosted by Aysen Inan, sharing inspiring success stories from the blockchain ecosystem. The channel is also committed to fostering education, offering a range of resources designed to help viewers gain a deeper understanding of blockchain technology and digital asset investments.



IKAR Crypto TV represents the latest innovation from IKAR Holdings, underscoring its commitment to spearheading groundbreaking ventures in emerging industries.



IKAR Holdings is a leading entrepreneurial group of companies, based in the UK, active across various sectors, ranging from education, technology, energy, health, sports, real estate, toursim, consruction and aviation. The group has a current portfolio of more than 45 companies.





