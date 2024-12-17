Never Intended To Seek Asylum In Russia: Assad

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): In his first statement since the collapse of Damascus, Syria's deposed president says he never intended to seek asylum in Russia.

Bashar al-Assad said in his statement on Instagram that he remained in the Syrian capital until the early morning of December 8.

He came to know about the fall of Damascus after arriving at the Russian military base in Hmeimim, the ousted leader added.

Citing the statement, TASS news agency quoted Assad as saying:“As forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations.

“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party.”

The only option was to continue fighting against the rebel onslaught, he noted, commenting:“When the state falls into the hands of terrorism, any position becomes void of purpose.”

However, Assad expressed hope“Syria would once again be free and independent. He also promised giving a detailed account of the recent events in Syria.

Assad's statement was put on the Telegram channel operated by the Syrian presidency, although it is not clear who currently controls it.

PAN Monitor/mud