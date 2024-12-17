Russian General Killed In Moscow Blast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection of the Russian Armed Forces, has been killed along with his assistant in an explosion on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow.

That's according to Nastoyashchee Vremya (Current Time), Ukrinform reports.

The blast occurred on the first floor of a residential apartment building that is not connected to a supply. Emergency services reported extensive damage, with shattered glass spanning from the first to third floors and a damaged front entrance.

According to local residents, the explosion happened as Kirillov and his assistant were leaving the building.

The Telegram channel Astra reported that according to the investigation, an explosive device was hidden in a scooter that was parked next to the entrance of the residential building.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="astrapress/70400" data-width="100%"></script>

The Telegram channel Shot reported that the device, estimated to have the explosive power of 200 grams of TNT, was attached to the scooter's handle and detonated remotely.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="shot_shot/75258" data-width="100%"></script>

The explosion occurred at about 06:10 local time, moments before a Toyota Camry service vehicle arrived to transport Kirillov to work.

A criminal investigation has been launched, with forensic experts currently examining the scene.

Kirillov, 54, had served as the chief of the radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops since May 2017. He played a pivotal role in the development and deployment of the TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower system within the Russian military.

On December 16, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officially charged Kirillov in absentia, accusing him of war crimes.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Ukrainian authorities have documented over 4,800 cases of chemical munitions being used against Ukrainian forces. These incidents include the use of K-1 combat grenades containing toxic irritants such as CS and CN.

Photo: social media